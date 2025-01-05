Jordan Clarkson Injury: Out Sunday

Clarkson (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson lasted only a few minutes during Saturday's game against Miami before being ruled out due to left plantar fasciitis. It's not a surprise to see the veteran guard ruled out for the second half of Utah's back-to-back set, but it's unclear how long Clarkson will be sidelined. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Hawks. In his absence, Isaiah Collier and Johnny Juzang are candidates for increased roles, especially if Keyonte George (heel) is also ruled out.