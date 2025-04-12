Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Hawkins headshot

Jordan Hawkins Injury: Sidelined for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Hawkins (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Hawkins will end up missing an eighth straight game in the season finale due to a nagging back problem. Antonio Reeves should continue to handle an increased role in Hawkins' absence. Hawkins will finish the season with averages of 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game across 56 appearances (nine starts).

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
