Josh Green News: Another strong showing from deep

Green posted 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 loss to the Hawks.

Green scored in double figures for a second straight night and found success from beyond the arc. He's been hot from downtown in back-to-back appearances, drilling seven of 14 attempts. Green continues to show flashes of turning into a dangerous scoring threat but hasn't bee able to piece together long stretches of production, as he's been held to single-digit scoring games in nine of 16 November matchups.