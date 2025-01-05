Jusuf Nurkic News: Demoted from starting unit

Nurkic is expected to be replaced in Phoenix's starting lineup by Mason Plumlee, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

For the time being, it appears Nurkic's just-completed three-game suspension was the final straw with respect to his spot on the first unit, which has been given to Mason Plumlee. Nurkic has been a part of the starting five during his time with the Suns, which has needed a relatively cheap post option with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal taking up a lot of cap space. This season, Nurkic is averaging 8.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists, all downgrades compared to last season -- his first in Phoenix.