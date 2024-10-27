Jusuf Nurkic News: Stands out with double-double

Nurkic finished with 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block over 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 victory over the Mavericks.

Nurkic enjoyed a bigger offensive role Saturday due to the absence of Bradley Beal (elbow), and that was noticeable in how involved he was as a scoring option -- he attempted 12 shots in this win while tallying 10 field goals combined over his first two contests. Nurkic has scored in double digits while grabbing at least nine rebounds in two of his first three appearances this season.