Keion Brooks News: Corrals season-high 14 rebounds

Brooks posted 16 points (4-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 44 minutes during Friday's 113-110 G League overtime win over the Osceola Magic.

Although Brooks struggled from the field and turned the ball over six times Friday, he chipped in a season-high 14 rebounds and seven assists to help offset his lack of efficiency shooting the ball. The 24-year-old undrafted rookie has notched double-digit points in 10 of his 11 appearances for the Squadron in 2024-25, and he's now recorded at least five boards, one block and one three-pointer in all of his last six games to help demonstrate his two-way ability.