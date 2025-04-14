Keion Brooks News: Solid outing in finale

Brooks chipped in 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 115-100 loss to the Thunder.

Brooks posted his sixth consecutive contest with double-digit points during the club's regular-season finale. The 24-year-old began the season under a standard contract, though he was waived in October before signing back on with the Pelicans under a two-way contract in January. Brooks is set to be a restricted free agent during the offseason, and he finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting 48.6 percent from the field across 23.7 minutes per game in 14 regular-season outings.