Keion Brooks News: Tallies 12 points in return

Brooks (quadriceps) finished with 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal and one block across 24 minutes Sunday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 91-87 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Brooks' absence due to a quad issue didn't last long, and he was able to contribute across the board during Sunday's clash. The 24-year-old has now scored in double digits in 10 of his last 11 games, with his lone scoreless appearance occurring Thursday when he presumably suffered the quad injury in just six minutes of action.