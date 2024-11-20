Fantasy Basketball
Keldon Johnson

Keldon Johnson News: Fuels rally in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Johnson chipped in 22 points (7-15 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 110-104 victory over Oklahoma City.

Johnson was involved in two key plays that began a monstrous 25-3 run in the first half. He jammed a momentum-building dunk with less and followed up immediately with a key three-pointer to give San Antonio the lead. Johnson continues to be a solid sixth man for the Spurs, and although the first unit eludes him, he's still averaging around 25 minutes per game.

Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
