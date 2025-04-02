NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 2

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at CLE: Knicks on three-game win streak; Cavs 32-5 at home

CHA at IND: Hornets 3-7 in last 10 games; Pacers 25-10 at home

SAC at WAS: Kings 3-7 in last 10 games; Wizards on three-game slide

MIA at BOS: Heat on five-game win streak; Celtics on nine-game win streak

UTA at HOU: Jazz on six-game slide; Rockets 8-2 in last 10 games

ATL at DAL: Hawks 17-20 on road; Mavs 4-6 in last 10 games

SAS at DEN: Spurs on five-game slide; Nuggets 25-13 at home

DET at OKC: Pistons 6-4 in last 10 games; Thunder on 10-game win streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

NYK - Jalen Brunson (ankle), Miles McBride (groin), Cameron Payne (ankle), Mitchell Robinson (rest): OUT

CLE - Dean Wade (illness): Questionable; Ty Jerome (knee): OUT

CHA - Miles Bridges (illness), Nick Smith (ankle): Questionable

IND - Bennedict Mathurin (calf), Myles Turner (illness): Questionable

SAC - Jake LaRavia (thumb): OUT

WAS - Keyonte George (ankle), Khris Middleton (knee), Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

MIA - Nikola Jovic (hand), Duncan Robinson (back), Andrew Wiggins (hamstring): OUT

BOS - Jaylen Brown (knee), Jrue Holiday (shoulder), Kristaps Porzingis (illness): Questionable; Al Horford (toe): Doubtful

UTA - John Collins (ankle), Lauri Markkanen (knee): OUT

ATL - Clint Capela (hand): OUT

DAL - Dereck Lively (ankle): Questionable

SAS - Keldon Johnson (back): Questionable; Jeremy Sochan (back), Devin Vassell (ankle): OUT

DEN - Jamal Murray (hamstring), Michael Porter (personal), Christian Braun (foot), Nikola Jokic (ankle), Peyton Watson (knee), Aaron Gordon (calf): Questionable

DET - Cade Cunningham (calf): Doubtful; Isaiah Stewart (suspension), Marcus Sasser (suspension), Ron Holland (suspension): OUT

OKC - Alex Caruso (ankle), Jaylin Williams (ankle): Questionable; Aaron Wiggins (Achilles): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,700) vs. Hornets

Haliburton is averaging 20.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.2 steals, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 52.0 across six games since returning from a three-game absence. He faces a great opportunity to prosper against the Hornets, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Jalen Green, Rockets ($7,700) vs. Jazz

Green is playing well lately, averaging 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 0.8 steals over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 40 DK points and a high of 66.3. He is likely to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most points and second-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($8,100) at Wizards

Despite turbulent times for the Kings, DeRozan continues to deliver solid production, averaging 21.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 49.8 DK points in the most recent outing. He has an excellent chance to stuff the stat sheet against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and fifth-most free throws per game.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($8,200) vs. Pistons

Williams is averaging 20.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists over three outings since returning from an almost two-week absence. He faces a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,700) vs. Jazz

Sengun continues to fill the boxscore, averaging 18.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks through the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 60.0. He is likely to prosper against the Jazz, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,500) at Wizards

Sabonis looks like he is back on track after a three-game absence, averaging 17.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.8 steals over the last five games, including a high of 55.8 DK points. He is up for an ideal opportunity to stand out against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Bub Carrington, Wizards ($5,500) vs. Kings

Carrington is in a good rhythm, averaging 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals over five consecutive starts, racking up a high of 42.3 DK points in that span. He should keep rolling against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.3 percent from the field.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Mavericks ($6,300) vs. Hawks

Dinwiddie continues to thrive in a starting role, averaging 15.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals across the last seven games, including four with more than 40 DK points. He has a good chance to keep up the production against the Hawks, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Value Picks

Zaccharie Risacher, Hawks ($4,700) at Mavericks

Risacher is averaging 16.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists over the last 10 games, including three with at least 30 DK points and a high of 47.5. He is likely to do well against the Mavs, who give up the league's seventh-most points and third-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.

Tidjane Salaun, Hornets ($4,000) at Pacers

Salaun topped 20 DK points in each of the last three games, including a high of 32.0 and is averaging 8.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists over five outings since returning from a seven-game absence. He faces a great chance to keep up the strong play against the Pacers, who give up the league's fourth-most rebounds and seventh-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Bismack Biyombo, Spurs ($3,300) at Nuggets

Biyombo is up for an increased role as the Spurs are shorthanded in the frontcourt. The veteran big man is averaging 4.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the last 10 games, including going over 20 DK points in three of his last four appearances. He faces a tough matchup against the Nuggets but will have to bring his best effort to help his squad compete.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.