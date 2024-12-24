Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kenrich Williams headshot

Kenrich Williams News: Pulls down eight boards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Williams registered seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and three steals in 13 minutes during Monday's 123-105 win over the Wizards.

Williams took advantage of some extra playing time in the blowout, showing what he's capable of. Williams is rumored to be on the trade block if the Thunder look to upgrade their roster at the deadline because he hasn't been utilized much this season -- he's owed $7.16 million for the 2025-26 season and could be a target for other contenders.

Kenrich Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now