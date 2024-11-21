Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Another tepid line in loss

Caldwell-Pope posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 104-93 loss to the Clippers.

Caldwell-Pope continued to have trouble finding the bottom of the basket in the loss, and it's a very troubling trend for the veteran. He's shooting a measly 33.9 percent from the floor and an even worse 22.9 percent from deep over 16 games, falling well short of previous seasonal averages. The trade for the veteran has yielded few advantages to begin the season, and he'll need a turnaround to keep a role with the first unit.