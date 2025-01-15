Fantasy Basketball
Keon Johnson News: Scores 20 points Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Johnson posted 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

Johnson has reached the 20-point mark just three times all season long, so the fact that he's done it twice over the Nets' last three outings can be encouraging. The former Tennessee standout has been better than expected since moving to a starting role in December. He made his first start of the campaign on Dec. 2 and never looked back, averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game as a starter (19 games).

