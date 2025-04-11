Kevin Durant Injury: Done for season

Head coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday that Durant, who has already been ruled out against the Spurs due to a left ankle sprain, will not play in the Suns' regular-season finale against the Kings on Sunday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Durant will end up missing the final seven games of the regular season after spraining his left ankle against the Rockets on March 30. The veteran forward out of Texas will finish his third year with the Suns averaging 26.6 points on 52.7 percent shooting (including 43.0 percent from three on 6.0 3PA/G), 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals over 36.5 minutes per game.