Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Anderson headshot

Kyle Anderson News: Available for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Anderson (illness) is available for Monday's Game 4 against the Cavaliers, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

After being a late addition to the injury report, Anderson will be available to play through an illness Monday. The veteran forward has played just six minutes in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals and hasn't appeared in the past two games, so he's not a guarantee to see the floor in Game 4.

Kyle Anderson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now