Kyle Anderson News: Available for Game 4
Anderson (illness) is available for Monday's Game 4 against the Cavaliers, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.
After being a late addition to the injury report, Anderson will be available to play through an illness Monday. The veteran forward has played just six minutes in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals and hasn't appeared in the past two games, so he's not a guarantee to see the floor in Game 4.
