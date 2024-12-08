Kyle Filipowski Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Filipowski (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Filipowski has missed the Jazz's last seven games due to a left lower leg injury, though he did play for the G League Salt Lake City Stars on Friday against the South Bay Lakers, finishing with 10 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 24 minutes. That should mean he is trending towards making his return Sunday, but he might be on a minutes restriction if he does play. In his 11 games with Utah prior to his injury (including eight starts), Filipowski averaged 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 21.1 minutes per game.