Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski News: Assigned to G League on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Filipowski was assigned to the Jazz's G League affiliate Tuesday.

Filipowski will join Salt Lake City ahead of its matchup against the San Diego Clippers on Tuesday. The rookie missed seven consecutive games with a lower leg injury before making his return to game action in Sunday's loss to the Kings, during which he totaled three points and a rebound across only 10 minutes. Filipowski may still require a tune-up outing in the G League before returning to full form with the parent club, and his next chance to play for the Jazz will come Friday against the Suns.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
