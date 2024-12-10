Kyle Filipowski News: Assigned to G League on Tuesday
Filipowski was assigned to the Jazz's G League affiliate Tuesday.
Filipowski will join Salt Lake City ahead of its matchup against the San Diego Clippers on Tuesday. The rookie missed seven consecutive games with a lower leg injury before making his return to game action in Sunday's loss to the Kings, during which he totaled three points and a rebound across only 10 minutes. Filipowski may still require a tune-up outing in the G League before returning to full form with the parent club, and his next chance to play for the Jazz will come Friday against the Suns.
