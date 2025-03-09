Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski News: Back in starting lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 4:17pm

Filipowski is in Utah's starting lineup against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Filipowski will make his sixth start since Feb. 8, with Sunday's opportunity coming due to the absence of Walker Kessler (rest). Filipowski has registered a double-double in five of his last 10 outings, and over that span he has averaged 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 24.8 minutes per game.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now