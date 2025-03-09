Kyle Filipowski News: Back in starting lineup Sunday

Filipowski is in Utah's starting lineup against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Filipowski will make his sixth start since Feb. 8, with Sunday's opportunity coming due to the absence of Walker Kessler (rest). Filipowski has registered a double-double in five of his last 10 outings, and over that span he has averaged 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 24.8 minutes per game.