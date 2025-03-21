Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski News: Back to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Filipowski is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Filipowski has fared well in a starting role of late, but he's also been productive off the bench, so his fantasy upside shouldn't change too much with his move to the second unit. Filipowski is averaging 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals across 24.4 minutes per game in 11 outings (five starts) this month.

