Kyle Filipowski News: Double-double against OKC

Filipowski chipped in 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 145-111 loss to the Thunder.

It was the 13th double-double of the season for the rookie big man. Filipowski has started 10 straight games for the lottery-bound Jazz, averaging 14.8 points, 10.8 boards, 1.9 assists, 1.3 threes, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 29.7 minutes a contest as he looks to lock down a significant role in the team's 2025-26 frontcourt.