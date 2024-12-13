Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski News: Lackluster in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 8:40am

Filipowski finished with eight points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers. After the game, he was recalled from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Friday.

Filipowski briefly returned to the G League for Thursday's matchup, though he had a negative impact during his limited run. The rookie will join the Jazz ahead of their matchup against the Suns on Friday, and he'll attempt to increase his workload during his second consecutive matchup following a seven-game absence due to a lower leg injury.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now