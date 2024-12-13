Kyle Filipowski News: Lackluster in G League loss

Filipowski finished with eight points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers. After the game, he was recalled from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Friday.

Filipowski briefly returned to the G League for Thursday's matchup, though he had a negative impact during his limited run. The rookie will join the Jazz ahead of their matchup against the Suns on Friday, and he'll attempt to increase his workload during his second consecutive matchup following a seven-game absence due to a lower leg injury.