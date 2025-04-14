Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski News: Productive finish in starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 3:03pm

Filipowski provided 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 29 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 116-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

The rookie second-rounder received plenty of starting opportunities throughout 2024-25, especially after the rebuilding Jazz gradually began to shut down some of their key players down. Filipowski averaged 16.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 30.1 minutes across his last 18 games as a starter during the regular season. Even on a healthier Utah team, Filipowski may have flashed enough upside during this period to carve out a stable role in the second unit for next year.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz

