Kyle Filipowski News: Pulls down career-high 17 rebounds

Filipowski chipped in 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

Filipowski pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds for his first double-double of the campaign. The Jazz have a lengthy injury report these days, and the team could be sellers at the deadline. Filipowski is someone to monitor in fantasy formats if he can string together a few good showings. He's averaging 6.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.7 three-pointers in 21.7 minutes across 10 January outings.