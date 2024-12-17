Kyle Filipowski News: Sent to G League on Tuesday

Filipowski was assigned to the Jazz's G League affiliate Tuesday.

Filipowski will join Salt Lake City ahead of its G League Winter Showcase matchup against the Cleveland Charge on Friday, though it's unclear if he'll stick around long enough to suit up. The 21-year-old big man has appeared in three consecutive outings for the Jazz since returning from a seven-game absence due to a left lower leg injury, during which he has averaged 4.7 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 57.1 percent from the field across 13.0 minutes per contest.