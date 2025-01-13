Kyle Filipowski News: Solid display off bench

Filipowski finished with 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 overtime win over the Nets.

Several rookies stood out for the Jazz in this tight OT win over the Nets, and Filipowski made his presence felt off the bench with a solid showing on both ends of the court. Even though he's not expected to crack the starting unit any time soon, the former Duke standout could be worth a look as a streaming option in deep formats if he's able to keep this up for the upcoming stretch of games.