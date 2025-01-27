Larry Nance Injury: Won't play Monday

Nance (hand) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Nance had missed 12 games while recovering from right hand surgery, but he managed to return Saturday against the Raptors and finished with four points, four rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes. He'll be sidelined for Monday's contest, but he could be available for Tuesday's clash against the Rockets. Dominick Barlow and Mouhamed Gueye could see some playing time behind Onyeka Okongwu and Clint Capela due to Nance's absence.