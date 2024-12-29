Larry Nance Injury: Won't play Sunday

Nance (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Nance sustained the right hand injury in Saturday's win over Miami, during which he played through the issue and produced 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 27 minutes. Further specifics on a treatment plan will be shared once available, and while there is no clear timetable for his return, the veteran big man's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Denver.