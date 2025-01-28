Larry Nance News: Cleared for Tuesday

Nance (hand) is available for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Nance missed the first leg of Atlanta's back-to-back set in Monday's loss to the Timberwolves, though he sat out for maintenance-related reasons. He returned from a 12-game absence due to right hand surgery in Saturday's loss to the Raptors, finishing with four points, four rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes. Nance started at power forward in that contest, but both Zaccharie Risacher (adductor) and De'Andre Hunter (illness) sat out that game. Risacher and Hunter returned to action Monday and aren't on the injury report for Tuesday, so Nance could find himself outside of the rotation.