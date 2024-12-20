Larry Nance News: First double-double of season

Nance supplied 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 133-126 overtime loss to the Spurs.

The journeyman big didn't even get onto the court in either of the prior two games, but Nance was ready to step back into the frontcourt rotation with Onyeka Okongwu (knee) sidelined by a knee issue. Nance led the Hawks in rebounding on the night while playing a season high in minutes and producing his first double-double of 2024-25. Okongwu is expected to at least three more games, putting Nance firmly on the fantasy radar potentially through to the end of the month.