NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 15

Slate Overview

ATL at ORL: Season series tied 2-2

MEM at GSW: Warriors won season series 3-1

Injuries to Monitor

ATL - Clinte Capela (hand), Larry Nance (knee): OUT

GSW - Moses Moody (undisclosed): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,300) vs. Grizzlies

Curry closed the season by racking up over 50 DK points in two of the last three games, averaging 26.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals over that span. He also averaged 22.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.3 steals over three meetings with the Grizzlies this season. He should continue to pad his stats on the defensive end, as the Grizzlies give up the league's sixth-most steals per game to opposing point guards.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($8,900) at Warriors

Morant averaged 30.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals, including two games with more than 50 DK points across his last five appearances of the regular season. He also averaged 22.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over two encounters with the Warriors this season.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($8,500) vs. Hawks

Prior to missing the last two games of the regular season, Wagner averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 0.9 steals over 10 outings, including seven with more than 40 DK points and a high of 54.3. He is likely to thrive against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors ($8,000) vs. Grizzlies

Butler closed the season on a hot streak, topping 45 DK points in three straight games, while averaging 27.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals over that span. He is likely to prosper against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing power forwards and the league's second-most free throws per game.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,500) vs. Hawks

Banchero averaged 28.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists through his last 10 regular-season appearances, including five games with over 50 DK points and a high of 70.5. Additionally, he averaged 33.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists over three meetings with the Hawks during the regular season. He has a great opportunity to keep up the production as the Hawks give up the league's more points and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,100) at Magic

Young hit the 50 DK-point mark in six of his last 10 appearances of the regular season, including two games with more than 60, while he averaged 24.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists and 1.5 steals over that span. He also averaged 28.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.0 steals over three meetings with the Magic during the season, and he should be up for another strong performance, as the Magic give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range Money

Dyson Daniels, Hawks ($7,000) at Magic

Daniels closed the season on a roll, averaging 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.7 steals and 0.8 blocks over his final 10 appearances, including two with more than 50 DK points. He averaged 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.0 blocks through three encounters with the Magic this season.

Draymond Green, Warriors ($6,300) vs. Grizzlies

Green closed the season on a high note, averaging 8.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 53.0 DK points. He is slated to start at center and should do well against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's sixth-most points and seventh-most free throws per game to opposing centers.

Wendell Carter, Magic ($5,400) vs. Hawks

Carter averaged 9.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over his final 10 appearances of the regular season, including a high of 47.8 DK points. He faces a great opportunity to shine against the Hawks, who give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Anthony Black, Magic ($4,800) at Magic

Black made the most of a chance to start in the Magic's final game of the regular season, as he racked up 46.0 DK points with 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block in a loss to the Hawks. He will continue to enjoy a substantial amount of playing time as the Magic remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and he benefits from a significant size advantage at his position.

Zaccharie Risacher, Hawks ($4,300) at Magic

Risacher scored more than 35 points twice in his final nine regular-season outings, while averaging 16.2 points on 51.9 percent shooting, 3.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists over that span. He faces a tough matchup against the Magic, but he should pad his stats as they give up the league's second-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

