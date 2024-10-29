Lonzo Ball Injury: Sprains wrist, out at least 10 days

The Bulls announced Tuesday that Ball sustained a sprained right wrist in the first quarter of Monday's 126-123 win over the Grizzlies and will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

After having not played since January 2022 while recovering from three operations on his left knee, Ball made his triumphant return to the court during the preseason and had suited up in three of the Bulls' first four games of the regular season, averaging 4.7 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 16.0 minutes per contest. Though Ball is now slated to miss some more time, the silver lining is that the injury isn't related to his knee. However, even if Ball is cleared to resume on-court work once he's re-evaluated, he may require a short ramp-up period before the Bulls clear him for game action, and he's likely to operate on a minute restriction for much of the season. During Ball's upcoming absence, the Bulls could find more minutes for Ayo Dosunmu, Matas Buzelis and Dalen Terry off the bench.