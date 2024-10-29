Fantasy Basketball
Lonzo Ball Injury: Will be reevaluated in 10 days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Ball sustained a right wrist sprain in the first quarter of Monday's game against Memphis and will be reevaluated in 10 days.

Ball returned to game action for the first time since January of 2022 this season but will now miss time with something other than a knee injury. The 27-year-old's next chance to play is expected to come Nov. 9 against Atlanta, though the team could opt to bring the point guard back slowly. In Ball's absence, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry are candidates for more playing time off the bench.

