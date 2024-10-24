Lonzo Ball News: Solid outing off bench

Ball supplied five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 loss to New Orleans.

Ball made his first regular-season appearance since January of 2022 on Wednesday after missing extended time with multiple knee injuries. The 26-year-old guard was on a minutes restriction and played exactly the 14 minutes that coach Billy Donovan expected he would. While Ball will likely continue to play limited minutes during the season, it was a good sign to see him back on the court healthy.