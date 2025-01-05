Luguentz Dort News: Hits four threes in win
Dort produced 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 105-92 victory over Boston.
Dort sank four-plus three-pointers for the 10th time in the 2024-25 campaign while tying his season-high mark in minutes. The defensive disruptor scored 11 of his 14 points in the final quarter, shooting 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in the fourth to seal the game. Dort has reached double-digit points in 18 of his 34 regular-season appearances, and he is also on pace to average career highs in steals (1.1) and blocks (0.7).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now