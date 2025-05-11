Luguentz Dort News: Struggles in win

Dort closed with six points (2-10 FG, 2-10 3Pt) and two rebounds across 19 minutes during Sunday's 92-87 win over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Dort had a rough shooting performance in Game 4, hitting only two of his 10 three-point attempts. The Arizona State product has shot poorly throughout these NBA playoffs so far, shooting a dismal 31.5 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc.