Luka Garza News: Inks pact with Boston

Garza agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Celtics on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Garza will get a new opportunity with the Celtics after the Timberwolves declined the team option on his contract Sunday. The Iowa product averaged 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds across 5.6 minutes per game in 39 regular-season appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. However, with Luke Kornet joining the Spurs and Al Horford exploring unrestricted free agency, Garza could be in line for an increased role in Boston.