Luka Garza News: Perfect from field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Garza racked up four points (2-2 FG) and two rebounds over seven minutes during Wednesday's 124-94 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

All five of Garza's playoff appearances this season came in games that were decided by at least 20 points. The 26-year-old big man averaged 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.6 minutes across 39 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Garza has a $2.35 million team option for 2025-26.

Luka Garza
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
