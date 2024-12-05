Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Leaves early with hamstring injury

Brogdon has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against Dallas due to left hamstring tightness, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Brogdon went back to the locker room just before the start of the fourth quarter, and the team has elected to shut him down for the rest of the game after evaluating him further. He'll finish the game with 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes. Brogdon will most likely be headed for a multi-game absence, potentially opening the door for Carlton Carrington to move back into the starting five.