Malcolm Brogdon News: Empty line in season debut

Brogdon (thumb) recorded one point (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across 22 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 124-104 loss to the Pistons.

The 31-year-old guard made his season debut Sunday after missing the Wizards' first 11 games while completing his recovery from the surgery he underwent on his right thumb in early October. Though he saw a decent amount of minutes Sunday and has served as a starter for most of his career, Brogdon is unlikely to see his playing time ramp up dramatically on a 2-10 Wizards squad that is expected to prioritize younger guards such as Carlton Carrington, Jordan Poole and Kyshawn George. Brogdon could be a candidate to rest in the second leg of a back-to-back set Monday in New York, though because he's not returning from a lower-body injury that might affect him from a stamina standpoint, the Wizards may feel comfortable enough keeping him active in a reserve role.