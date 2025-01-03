Max Christie News: Career-high 28 points in win
Christie supplied 28 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Christie posted a career-high 28 points during an impressive outing Thursday. The third-year pro also hit a career-high mark from beyond the arc, and he has made the most of his opportunities while starting in the club's last 10 outings. In that 10-game span, Christie has averaged 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 29.7 minutes per contest.
