Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maxi Kleber headshot

Maxi Kleber News: Season-high 15 points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Kleber posted 15 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 98-89 win over the Suns.

With Dereck Lively (hip) unavailable, Kleber stepped into a bigger role and delivered a season scoring high while tying his season high in rebounds. The veteran center had managed just nine total points in his prior four contests however, and with Lively not expected to be sidelined for long, Kleber's surge of fantasy relevance is likely to be brief.

Maxi Kleber
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now