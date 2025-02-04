NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at PHI: Mavs on two-game slide; 76ers 9-15 at home

BOS at CLE: Celtics on three-game win streak; Cavs on four-game win streak

HOU at BKN: Rockets on three-game slide; Nets on two-game win streak

NYK at TOR: Knicks 7-3 in last 10 games; Raptors 8-2 in last 10 games

MIA at CHI: Heat 11-13 on road; Bulls 3-7 in last 10 games

LAL at LAC: Lakers 8-2 in last 10 games; Clippers 17-8 at home

IND at POR: Pacers on four-game win streak; Trail Blazers on four-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Caleb Martin (hip), Anthony Davis (abdomen), Dereck Lively (ankle), P.J. Washington (personal): OUT

PHI - Andre Drummond (toe), Joel Embiid (knee), Eric Gordon (knee), KJ Martin (foot), Kyle Lowry (hip): Questionable; Paul George (finger), Quentin Grimes (not injury related): OUT

CLE - Isaac Okoro (shoulder), Dean Wade (knee): OUT

HOU - Jock Landale (illness): Questionable; Tari Eason (leg), Fred VanVleet (ankle): OUT

BKN - Noah Clowney (ankle), Cameron Johnson (ankle), Ben Simmons (rest), Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT

NYK - OG Anunoby (foot): OUT

TOR - Chris Boucher (illness), Bruce Brown (face): Questionable; RJ Barrett (concussion): OUT

CHI - Jalen Smith (illness): Questionable; Zach Collins (not injury related), Tre Jones (undisclosed), Kevin Huerter (not injury related), Talen Horton-Tucker (leg): OUT

LAL - Cam Reddish (personal): Doubtful; Luka Doncic (calf), Maxi Kleber (foot): OUT

IND - Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Myles Turner (ankle): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,400) at Raptors

Brunson accumulated 68.5 DK points with 42 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in the Knicks' most recent outing, and he is averaging 28.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games. He faces a great opportunity to keep rolling with a matchup against the Raptors, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

James Harden, Clippers ($9,200) vs. Lakers

Harden topped 45 DK points in seven of his last 10 outings, including a high of 63.3, while averaging 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.5 steals over that span. He is likely to come up with another strong performance against the Lakers, after he racked up 47.0 DK points in their previous encounter.

Forwards/Centers

Amen Thompson, Rockets ($8,500) at Nets

Thompson is coming off an incredible performance with 25 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a block for a total of 64.3 DK points, and he is averaging 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over five outings. He has a great chance to come up big once again with a matchup against the Nets, who are giving up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage. He is also up for an increased role in the absence of Fred VanVleet.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,000) at Trail Blazers

Siakam reached the 20-point mark in each of the last four outings and is averaging 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 blocks over that span, including a high of 54.0 DK points. He is likely to pad his stats against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's sixth-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($7,900) at Bulls

Adebayo turned in 69.5 DK points with 30 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and three blocks in the most recent outing and is averaging 21.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last five games. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Bulls, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,800) at Cavaliers

Tatum is coming off a great performance, where he finished with 35 points, seven rebounds, a season-high 11 assists, a steal and a block for a total of 66.8 DK points, and he is averaging 23.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games. He faces a tough matchup against the Cavs, but he has already proven that he can excel against their best efforts, as he registered 54.0 DK points in their previous encounter.

Mid-Range Money

Norman Powell, Clippers ($6,900) vs. Lakers

Powell missed the last game but is averaging 26.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals over his last five appearances, including three with more than 40 DK points. He should pick up where he left off with a matchup against the Lakers, who give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers and the eighth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers ($5,700) vs. Pacers

Grant is averaging 13.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks over nine appearances since returning from a nine-game absence. He faces a good opportunity to turn in solid production with a matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's seventh-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Terry Rozier, Heat ($4,600) at Bulls

Rozier looks to be finding a rhythm in his role off the bench, averaging 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last four games, including racking up more than 35 DK points in each of the two most recent outings. He has a great chance to keep up the strong play with a matchup against the Bulls, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Jaime Jaquez, Heat ($4,300) at Bulls

Despite being limited to just seven minutes in the game before last, which marked his return from an illness absence, Jaquez is averaging 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals across his last 10 appearances. He is up for a good opportunity to make an impact for his shorthanded squad against a Bulls team that is likely out of rhythm while dealing with significant roster changes.

Jaxson Hayes, Lakers ($4,600) at Clippers

Hayes is up for a third consecutive start, after he racked up 31.5 DK points in the game before last and 15.0 DK points in the most recent outing. He has another chance to stand out for his squad's shorthanded frontcourt, especially in the aftermath of the departure of Anthony Davis.

