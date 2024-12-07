Mo Bamba Injury: Iffy to play Sunday vs. Houston

Bamba (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Bamba has played in 10 of the Clippers' last 11 games, though he's still not 100 percent healthy from a left knee injury that had him sidelined for the first 13 games of the 2024-25 regular season. Ivica Zubac would be the Clippers' only healthy center Sunday if Bamba is sidleined, though Nicolas Batum and Amir Coffey could see additional playing time.