Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mo Bamba headshot

Mo Bamba News: Notches efficient 12 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Bamba ended with 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and eight rebounds in 16 minutes during Thursday's 116-98 loss to the Thunder.

Bamba posted a season-high 12 points while also hitting a couple of three-pointers during an efficient outing. The 26-year-old also tied his season-best mark in rebounds. The big man has seen little playing time of late, as he has to compete with Nicolas Batum and Kai Jones for minutes behind Ivica Zubac. Over his last five outings, Bamba has averaged 3.2 points and 3.2 rebounds across 9.8 minutes per game.

Mo Bamba
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now