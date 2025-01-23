Moses Brown News: Pulls down 23 rebounds

Brown recorded 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 23 rebounds, an assist and a block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Raptors 905.

Brown was unstoppable on both ends of the court and delivered another impressive stat line. Even though he might not have a future in the NBA due to his inability to stretch the floor, he remains an imposing interior presence who should continue to thrive in the G League. The 7-foot-2 Brown is averaging 13.8 points and 13.8 rebounds per game across 13 regular-season contests in 2024-25.