Moussa Diabate News: Plays with energy Friday

Diabate totaled seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Friday's 124-109 loss to the Celtics.

Diabate played a season-high 16 minutes in the loss, providing the team with some much-needed energy following a lackluster first quarter. He was particularly aggressive on the offensive boards, hauling down an impressive six offensive rebounds. As long as the Hornets are banged up, Diabate is someone who should have a somewhat meaningful role, especially if the team continues to start slowly in games.