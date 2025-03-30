Fantasy Basketball
Nassir Little

Nassir Little Injury: Doesn't suit up Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Little didn't play in Saturday's 119-112 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue due to an undisclosed injury.

Little will finish the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks across 34.1 minutes per game in 48 outings. A first-round pick in the 2019 Draft, Little finished fourth on the Skyforce in points per game among players who appeared in at least three games.

Nassir Little
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
