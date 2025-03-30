Nassir Little Injury: Doesn't suit up Saturday
Little didn't play in Saturday's 119-112 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue due to an undisclosed injury.
Little will finish the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks across 34.1 minutes per game in 48 outings. A first-round pick in the 2019 Draft, Little finished fourth on the Skyforce in points per game among players who appeared in at least three games.
Nassir Little
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now