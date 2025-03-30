Nassir Little Injury: Doesn't suit up Saturday

Little didn't play in Saturday's 119-112 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue due to an undisclosed injury.

Little will finish the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks across 34.1 minutes per game in 48 outings. A first-round pick in the 2019 Draft, Little finished fourth on the Skyforce in points per game among players who appeared in at least three games.