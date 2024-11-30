Nassir Little News: Balanced outing in return to action

Little recorded 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes in Friday's 132-114 win over Motor City.

Little returned to the court after missing Sioux Falls' previous game due to personal reasons, putting forth a well-rounded performance while ending second on the team in rebounds and as one of four Skyforce players with 15 or more points. Little has averaged 14.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over seven contests.