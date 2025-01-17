Nassir Little News: Displays two-way play in defeat

Little notched 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 37 minutes in Friday's 123-105 G League loss to Osceola.

Little showcased his two-way play in Friday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying shot total while finishing two points short of the 20-point mark to go along with a pair of steals defensively. Little has appeared in 16 G League contests this season, averaging 16.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.