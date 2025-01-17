Nassir Little News: Displays two-way play in defeat
Little notched 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 37 minutes in Friday's 123-105 G League loss to Osceola.
Little showcased his two-way play in Friday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying shot total while finishing two points short of the 20-point mark to go along with a pair of steals defensively. Little has appeared in 16 G League contests this season, averaging 16.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.
Nassir Little
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now