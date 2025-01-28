Nassir Little News: Lights it up from deep to lead team

Little contributed 29 points (11-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 37 minutes in Monday's 117-110 G League loss to Mexico City.

Little shot the lights out from three in Monday's contest, leading all players in shots made from deep to go along with a team-high scoring total that finished one point shy of the 30-point mark. Little has appeared in 28 outings this season, averaging 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per contest.